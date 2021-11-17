South Florida Boater Who Disappeared at Sea Found Alive: Coast Guard

A South Florida boater who spent days missing at sea has been found alive, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Wednesday.

Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales, 54, had been last heard from on Sunday after he left Bimini enroute to Bayfront Park in Homestead on his 22-foot Chris Craft boat.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

#Breaking @USCG Sector #Miami is searching for 54-year-old Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales. He was reported missing on his 22-ft white Chris Craft; last heard from on Sun. leaving Bimini enroute to Bayfront Park, Homestead. If you have info of his whereabouts call: 305-535-4472. #SAR pic.twitter.com/LWZPKZQ1pF — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 15, 2021

Air crews had been searching for Ferrer Gonzales after he had been reported missing, but officials confirmed Wednesday that crews found him alive.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.