South Florida Boater Who Disappeared at Sea Found Alive: Coast Guard

Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales, 54, had been last heard from on Sunday after he left Bimini enroute to Bayfront Park in Homestead on his 22-foot Chris Craft boat

Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales
U.S. Coast Guard

A South Florida boater who spent days missing at sea has been found alive, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Wednesday.

Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales, 54, had been last heard from on Sunday after he left Bimini enroute to Bayfront Park in Homestead on his 22-foot Chris Craft boat.

Air crews had been searching for Ferrer Gonzales after he had been reported missing, but officials confirmed Wednesday that crews found him alive.

No other information was immediately known.

