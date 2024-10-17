Halloween

South Florida Boy Scout troop's ‘Haunted Experience' hopes to give a fright for a good cause

Organizers say the event offers an option for parents looking for budget-friendly Halloween experience

By Sasha Jones

A South Florida Boy Scout troop hopes to bring in people and donations to an upcoming Haunted Forest experience in Davie.

The O-Shot-Caw Lodge Order of the Arrow is hosting a Haunted Forest on October 19th from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Camp Elmore. Tickets are priced at $6 for advance purchase and $10 for tickets bought on the day of the event.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Organizers say the event offers an option for parents looking for budget-friendly Halloween experience.

Proceeds from the event will used to help scouts pay for upcoming camping experience through the Jospeh Aaron Abbott Campership Fund. This fund helps campers pay for partial fees and allows scouts to fundraise the remaining portion of their camp fees.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

You can find more information on this haunted experience here.

This article tagged under:

Halloween
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us