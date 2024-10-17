South Florida Boy Scout troop's ‘Haunted Experience' hopes to give a fright for a good cause

A South Florida Boy Scout troop hopes to bring in people and donations to an upcoming Haunted Forest experience in Davie.

The O-Shot-Caw Lodge Order of the Arrow is hosting a Haunted Forest on October 19th from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Camp Elmore. Tickets are priced at $6 for advance purchase and $10 for tickets bought on the day of the event.

Organizers say the event offers an option for parents looking for budget-friendly Halloween experience.

Proceeds from the event will used to help scouts pay for upcoming camping experience through the Jospeh Aaron Abbott Campership Fund. This fund helps campers pay for partial fees and allows scouts to fundraise the remaining portion of their camp fees.

You can find more information on this haunted experience here.