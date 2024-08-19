South Florida Congressional races to keep an eye on in Tuesday's Primary

A number of congressional races in South Florida will be on the ballot for Tuesday's primary, with a few incumbents facing party challengers.

Here's a look at the candidates in all the key races:

District 23

Florida District 23 covers portions of Palm Beach and Broward and is heavily Democratic.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The district is currently represented by Jared Moskowitz, a former state representative who previously served as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency management director.

Moskowitz defeated Republican Joe Budd in 2022 to win his first term, garnering 51.6% of the vote to Budd's 46.8%.

Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) speaks during a press conference held to address MAGA Republicans decision to prioritize the impeachment of President Joe Biden over other domestic issues in the United States on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project)

Moskowitz is not facing any Democrat challengers this year but there are six Republicans who are seeking to go against him in November.

One of the Republican candidates, Joe Kaufman, won the GOP primary in 2014, 2016 and 2018 before losing to Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represented the district before redistricting.

Also running is registered nurse Carla Spaulding, who lost to Wasserman Schultz in 2020 and 2022, and Darlene Cerezo Swaffar, who lost to Budd in the 2022 Primary.

Other candidates include Gary Barve, who previously ran for city council in Santa Clara, California, Joe Thelusca, a pastor, business consultant and political newcomer, and Robert Weinroth, an attorney and former Palm Beach County Commissioner.

District 24

District 24 covers parts of Miami-Dade including North Miami, Miami Gardens, and Opa Locka, along with areas in southern Broward County including Pembroke Park, West Park, and parts of Miramar.

It's one of the most Democratic districts in Florida and has been represented by Democrat Frederica Wilson since 2012.

Getty Images Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson speaks to police and youth attending a 5000 Role Models conference at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Nov. 1, 2022. (Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Wilson cruised to reelection in 2022 with 71.8% of the vote, and isn't facing a Democratic challenger.

The Republican she beat in 2022, Jesus Navarro, who works for a disability mobility firm, is running again in this year's GOP Primary.

Navarro faces Patricia Gonzalez, a healthcare administrator and business owner who ran in the 2022 Republican Primary for the district but dropped out.

District 25

District 25 covers portions of southern Broward County, including Weston, Davie, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, and parts of Miramar and Plantation.

It's solidly Democratic and is currently represented by longtime Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

In her last election in 2022, Wasserman Schultz defeated Republican Carla Spalding, garnering just over 55% of the vote to Spalding's 44.9%.

Getty Images U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks during the Cancer Survivorship Summit, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, on the campus of Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Wasserman Schultz previously represented District 23 before redistricting. She was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 1992, then served in the Florida Senate before joining Congress.

Wasserman Schultz is facing a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Jennifer Perelman, an attorney who ran against Wasserman Schultz in 2020 and lost.

On the Republican side, Bryan Leib, a public relations firm CEO who was a candidate for Congress in Pennsylvania in 2018, is facing Chris Eddy, a retired Air Force and FBI intelligence manager who was elected to the Weston City Commission in 2020.

District 26

District 26 includes parts of Miami, Doral, Hialeah, and Miami Lakes, and stretches across to Collier County.

It's currently represented by Republican Mario Diaz-Balart, the longest-serving member of Florida's congressional delegation.

Diaz-Balart was previously elected to the Florida House and Florida Senate. He was first elected to Congress in 2002.

Getty Images UNITED STATES - JULY 19: Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla., speaks during the House Republican Conference news conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

In his last race in 2022, Diaz-Balart beat Democrat Christine Alexandria Olivo, winning over 70% of the vote.

In this year's Republican primary, Diaz-Balart faces Johnny Fratto, a former TV executive producer, and Richard Evans, a CPA and risk manager who ran for Congress in Illinois in 2012.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Joey David Atkins, an attorney and sports agent who's the only Democrat running this year.

District 27

District 27 is located entirely within Miami-Dade County and includes parts of Miami south of the Dolphin Expressway, including Downtown and Little Havana, Coral Gables, and Kendall.

Republican Maria Elvira Salazar currently represents the district after winning her second term in 2022 over Democrat Annette Taddeo, garnering over 57% of the vote.

Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 01: Representative Maria Elvira Salazar speaks during GRAMMYs on the Hill Advocacy Day on May 01, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Salazar won her first term in the district after defeating Democrat Donna Shalala in November 2020. Shalala had defeated Salazar for the seat in 2018.

Fellow Republican Royland Lara, a banker and accountant, is challenging Salazar in Tuesday's primary.

On the Democrat side, Lucia Baez-Geller, a Miami-Dade County School Board member since 2020, is facing Mike Davey, the former mayor for Key Biscayne.