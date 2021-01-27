South Florida Dealing With Warmest Day of Week Before Cold Front Drops Temps

South Florida is truly going to feel more like the summer than the end of January on Wednesday, but cooler weather will be on its way to drop temperatures across the area.

We are once again looking at morning fog followed by warm, sunny and humid conditions by the afternoon. Highs will be a touch warmer Wednesday with numbers topping out in the mid-80s and feels like temperatures could approach 90.

If this is too much, you don't have to wait for long for a change. A front will push through Thursday, dropping our numbers by ten degrees or more in some spots.

Friday will likely be the coolest day this week with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and highs struggling to get out of the 60s. We will see another warming trend this weekend with Sunday morning temperatures returning to the 60s and highs topping out in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will take another hit as the next front pushes in Monday into Tuesday.