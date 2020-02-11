Florida

South Florida Deputy, Female Passenger Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Collier County

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hubert Burey was one of two people killed in a crash this weekend while riding on U.S. 41

WPTV-TV / Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

A South Florida law enforcement agency is mourning the death of a longtime deputy after a motorcycle crash this weekend.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hubert Burey was one of two people killed in a crash this weekend while riding on U.S. 41 in Collier County.

According to the station, the 42-year-old from West Palm Beach and another victim – identified as 38-year-old Jamie French of Boynton Beach – were traveling westbound when they were cut off by a truck from the National Park Service that was hauling a trailer.

Local

Miami Heat 58 mins ago

Jimmy Butler Returns to Lead Miami Heat Past Golden State Warriors

investigators 6 hours ago

Hialeah Ignores Inquiries About Illegal Dump Plaguing Community

Both Burley and French were thrown from the motorcycle, with French being struck by a second motorcycle that swerved to avoid the initial crash. Both victims died at the scene.

Neither the driver of the truck or the second motorcycle involved were hurt and no charges were filed, but the Florida Highway Patrol says the case remains under investigation.

Burey - who had been with the department since 2004 and was assigned to both the Motor Unit and Commercial Vehicle Unit, leaves behind two sons - ages 15 and five.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us