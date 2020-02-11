South Florida Deputy, Female Passenger Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Collier County

A South Florida law enforcement agency is mourning the death of a longtime deputy after a motorcycle crash this weekend.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hubert Burey was one of two people killed in a crash this weekend while riding on U.S. 41 in Collier County.

According to the station, the 42-year-old from West Palm Beach and another victim – identified as 38-year-old Jamie French of Boynton Beach – were traveling westbound when they were cut off by a truck from the National Park Service that was hauling a trailer.

Both Burley and French were thrown from the motorcycle, with French being struck by a second motorcycle that swerved to avoid the initial crash. Both victims died at the scene.

Neither the driver of the truck or the second motorcycle involved were hurt and no charges were filed, but the Florida Highway Patrol says the case remains under investigation.

Burey - who had been with the department since 2004 and was assigned to both the Motor Unit and Commercial Vehicle Unit, leaves behind two sons - ages 15 and five.