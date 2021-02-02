South Florida Feeling The Chill With Cold Weather Arriving Across Area

Grab the sweaters and hot cocoa as South Florida will be feeling cold weather in the coming days that is likely to be the coldest we've seen in over a year.

Cool and blustery is the best way to describe Tuesday with widespread morning 40s and highs struggling to hit the mid-60s. These numbers are more than ten degrees below average.

The breeze is responsible for a high risk of rip currents along with a small craft advisory. Not the day to hit the water.

NBC 6's Carolina Peguero has more on how residents are staying warm and what you need to know if you need assistance.

In anticipation of the cold weather, shelters in Miami-Dade County opened Monday for the homeless population. Those who require assistance with homeless sheltering should contact the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust Helpline at 1-877-994-HELP (4357) or 305-375-CARE (2273).

Expect even cooler numbers by Wednesday morning with many of us in the low to mid-40s. We will likely experience the coolest numbers we've seen in over a year. Highs Wednesday will once again top out in the mid-60s.

A big warming trend starts Thursday with highs returning typical numbers Friday. we may even see highs in the 80s by the weekend. We will be dry right through the period. Maybe just a spotty shower Sunday.