South Florida First Responders Head to Puerto Rico After Earthquakes

First responders from South Florida have responded to Puerto Rico to give assistance after a series of strong earthquakes devastated the island.

A task force with the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue Team was deploying at the request of the Puerto Rican government. Miami Fire Rescue officials said a 45-person team and a cache of equipment along with three K-9 units were headed there.

Early this morning at 3:24am, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake occurred offshore of Puerto Rico. Tonight, your FEMA Florida Task Force 2, has deployed a 45 person team and a full cache of equipment to the island at the request of the Gov. of Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/HmvLyqL5Yo — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) January 8, 2020

The group hasn't been assigned a specific mission yet, but Chief Joseph Zahralban said they will stay as long as they're needed.

"Typically we stay for up to 14 days but we'll stay for as long as they need us to and we have provisions in order to support ourselves for that duration," Zahralban said.