South Florida Gets Break From Storms Friday Before Wet Weather Returns

A trough of low pressure south of Cuba will lift north and bring rain back to the forecast this weekend

Most of South Florida will get more of the sun Friday than they have seen in recent days - but don't get to used to it with the wet weather making its return this weekend.

The area is looking at a much drier and brighter Friday with just a few isolated showers and storms. Thankfully, a flood watch is expected to be lifted at noon.

Be aware, the breeze is still here - leading to a high risk of rip currents. So, if you are heading to the beach, please use caution. 

A trough of low pressure south of Cuba will lift north and bring rain back to the forecast this weekend. This area has a 40% chance of tropical development, but impacts appear low for South Florida outside of extra showers and storms of course.

We will track the surge of moisture closely this weekend and the area dry out again next week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

