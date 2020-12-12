first alert weather

South Florida Going From Dodging Raindrops to Warmer Temps Throughout Weekend

There are some scattered showers around South Florida on Saturday morning, but we should be drying out nicely by the afternoon

The calendar may say December, but South Florida may feel a little more like the summertime with rain starting the weekend and temperatures in the 80s at some points.

There were some scattered showers around South Florida on Saturday morning, but we should be drying out nicely by the afternoon with an isolated showers confined to mainly The Keys, although clouds may be stubborn across the entire area.

Highs will be warm at around 80°. Boaters are under Small Craft Caution and there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach.

Sunday looks to be the brighter half of the weekend with 10% rain chances, especially for southern areas and far western areas. It will be muggy with highs in the lower 80s.

Expect similar weather Monday followed by a week cold front Tuesday. Only slightly cooler air is expected by Wednesday.

