South Florida law enforcement, schools on alert after threats of attacks

Amid concerns over potential violence across the country, South Florida law enforcement agencies, Jewish houses of worship and school districts are on alert.

The heightened security comes as a former Hamas leader recently called for a "day of rage" Friday.

Anas Amireh is a Palestinian American. He still has many family overseas and friends in Gaza.

"It's horrible what happened on Saturday, and it's horrible what's been happening for the past 75 years against Palestinians,” Amireh said.

As he watches the devastation from South Florida, Amireh believes the solution for Saturday's terrorist attack is not war. And now, Israel says it will stop aid from going to Gaza until Hamas lets hostages go. Rescuing the hostages poses an unprecedented and painful choice for Israel.

"To be mad, to be angry, to revenge is one thing, but to act like a terrorist is another,” Amireh said.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has always fueled intense debate but after Hamas's indiscriminate killing of many innocent people, the tension in the U.S. is heightened.

The safety of all residents and visitors is my top priority.



As we monitor the escalating situation in the Middle East, our @MiamiDadePD has increased security throughout our community and we've partially activated our Emergency Operations Center out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/ywIT2zEOdH — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) October 12, 2023

Broward County Schools sent messages to parents. Miami-Dade Schools is encouraging parents and students to be vigilant. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took to social media to say Miami-Dade Police will increase its presence around schools, synagogues, mosques and Jewish community centers.

"We're preparing to make sure tomorrow is a safe and calm day for our students so they have the right to learn and enjoy the day as they're expected to,” Head of Brauser Maimonides Academy Rabbi Yoni Fein said.

Over the last few days, there have been rallies across South Florida supporting Israel. There is a protest for Palestine Friday at Bayfront Park on Biscayne Boulevard and organizers expect counter-protesters. Amireh says they gave a heads-up to police and they also hired security.