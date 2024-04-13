South Florida leaders, law enforcement react to Iran's revenge attack on Israel

Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles at Israel on Saturday, in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.

U.S. forces downed some of the Iran-launched drones flying toward Israel, according to U.S. officials.

One woman spoke to NBC6 as she experienced the horror, up close, in Israel.

"We just started seeing hundreds of drones, missiles flying over our heads," Yael Levontin explained

However, she says she worries most about her young children, who are trying to grasp this new reality.

"They're scared and I just have to explain to them sometimes this is what we have here," Levontin said.

Meanwhile, communities across South Florida are already taking action, with several police departments almost immediately increasing its presence at certain locations.

North Miami Beach Police Department was one of the first Saturday to let residents know that it was monitoring the situation in the Middle East and had already increased patrol around religious institutions and neighborhoods across the city.

We are closely monitoring the situation between Iran and Israel and have increased patrols around religious institutions and neighborhoods. Your safety is our priority. #CommunitySafety" — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) April 14, 2024

Miami Beach Police released a similar statement on Saturday night, noting that there had been no credible threats and that police presence has also increased at places of worship and schools.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava expressed her continued support for the people of Israel and condemned Iran's actions.

Levine Cava is the first Jewish mayor is Miami-Dade.

As American and Israeli hostages continue to be held by Hamas, Iran has further escalated the conflict by launching an airborne strike aimed at Israel. There should be no doubt that the U.S. stands with the people of Israel as they face these unprecedented attacks. My statement: pic.twitter.com/2N4FybZaCc — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) April 13, 2024

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (FL-24) also released a statement following Iran's attack, emphasizing the need to support Israel.

“We must stand with Israel, our strongest ally and the only democracy in the Middle East and support its defense against adversaries who have called for the destruction of Israel and America," Wilson said. "We stand with Israel because when Israel is strong, America is strong.”