South Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Wife, Leads Police to Remains

As part of the deal with prosecutors, David Anthony had to tell authorities where he dumped his wife's remains after killing her in March

A South Florida man has been convicted of killing his estranged wife, who went missing earlier this year.

David Anthony, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and kidnapping, the Palm Beach Post reported. His plea agreement calls for 38 years in prison at his sentencing early next year.

As part of the deal with prosecutors, Anthony had to tell authorities where he dumped his wife's remains after killing her in March. Later Monday, investigators found the remains of what they believe are Gretchen Anthony about 3 miles from her Jupiter home, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said during a news conference.

Security-camera footage from Gretchen Anthony’s home, neighbors’ testimonies and other evidence connected David Anthony to his wife's death and disappearance, officials said.

Shortly after Gretchen Anthony disappeared, David Anthony left the state, officials said. He was arrested in New Mexico about a week later.

Gretchen and David Anthony married in March 2015 in Nevada. Court documents showed the filed for divorce at the beginning of 2020.

