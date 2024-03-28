South Florida mother with multiple sclerosis describes ‘invisible fight' with disease

Martha Casanova is described by loved ones as a force to be reckoned with.

“Attitude is everything. She’s so strong, you’d think she doesn’t have anything," friend and caretaker Karina Fleitas said. "But I’ve seen her also hit rock bottom with the disease."

Beautiful, bold, and a mother and friend — Martha says by looking on the outside, no one would know the invisible fight she battles within her everyday multiple sclerosis.

When Martha was first diagnosed, she didn’t know that she would have to stop working. Her diagnosis changed her life.

Diagnosed just seven years ago, Martha was first told by doctors a scary MS prognosis when her first symptoms included her not being able to walk.

“I knew I needed to overcome this," she said. "I told myself, I would not be in a wheelchair."

“Getting the news, ‘Hey, you might need a wheelchair to get around or a walker,’ and yet to see her beating the odds makes me proud," said her son, Orlando Casanova.

With therapeutic exercise, a healthy diet, and sheer determination, Martha is defying the odds. Some days are easier than others.

“She needs to walk at a certain time when the sun is not out because the heat will deteriorate her. If she does too much, she pays for it the next day," Fleitas said.

But support from others helps.

“Educate yourself. People with MS need a lot of support. Emotional support," Fleitas said.

MS, an autoimmune disease attacking the central nervous system and myelin sheath on cells, can cause different symptoms like nerve damage, pain, numbness or loss of bodily certain functions. Some symptoms come and go while others may seem to stay.

Martha says the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Fort Lauderdale gave her the most support and education to understand her disease, even supporting her financially for her treatments.

Dr. Daniel Kantor, a neurologist whose focus includes multiple sclerosis, says the goal when treating MS is getting the body to stop attacking itself enough to heal and prevent symptomatic episodes.

If you have a family history of autoimmune diseases, good preventative measures include maintaining good health, not smoking, avoiding living in highly polluted areas, and making sure to take vitamin D supplements, as people with MS are likely to have that vitamin deficiency.

Scientists believe environmental factors primarily trigger MS, with genetics a possible minor factor.

“Genetics loads the gun and environment pulls the trigger," Dr. Kantor said. “It's a lifetime diagnosis, which means it's similar to the cable station. You turn off the TV, the cable station is still going on in the back. Even when you're not watching TV, you still have to pay those cable bills. So even when MS isn't bothering you, you still have to try to prevent the problems from happening."

Different types of MS range in severity or progression, from progressive to relapsing-remitting, affecting the nearly 1 million people in the country differently. Some symptoms are mild and manageable, while others can be debilitating.

Dr. Kantor says there’s hope calling the fight to treat multiple sclerosis as one of the most successful stories in modern medical history. Since the late 90s, neurologists have seen new advancements in medicine each year, either helping treat symptoms, preventing the body from attacking itself or giving the immune system a chance to repair itself.

“I do think we're getting closer and closer. We're getting closer to understanding," he said. "I think once we not only understand the inflammatory aspect but more about the degenerative aspect, that's when we're going to be able to get closer to completely curing multiple sclerosis."

If you are having concerning symptoms and have a history of autoimmune diseases in your family, you’re encouraged to call your local neurologist. If you don’t know where to start to find support for your or your loved one’s MS journey, you can contact the MS Foundation here: https://msfocus.org/Contact