South Florida, Port-au-Prince flights cancelled amid civil unrest in Haiti

Multiple flights between South Florida and Port-au-Prince were cancelled Tuesday amid the ongoing civil unrest in Haiti.

On Monday, heavily armed gangs tried to seize control of Haiti's main international airport -- in the latest attack on key government sites.

It came after a terrifying weekend, in which armed gang members overran two of the nation's biggest prisons -- freeing thousands of inmates.

A 72-hour state of emergency began Sunday night.

The Toussaint Louverture International Airport was closed when the attack occurred, with no planes operating or passengers on site.

The travel troubles continue into the week, with cancellations of Miami International Airport flights to and from Port-au-Prince on Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also cancelled its Haiti flights scheduled Tuesday, but still listed a Wednesday morning flight as scheduled, according to FlightAware.