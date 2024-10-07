South Florida schools, universities to close for Hurricane Milton

Many of South Florida's schools and universities announced that they will be closing ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Public schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach schools have announced that they will close Wednesday, while Broward and Palm Beach will also close schools on Thursday.

Officials with the Monroe County School District said they will make a decision about closures on Tuesday.

The Archdiocese of Miami announced they will also be closing schools on Wednesday.

Broward College will be closed Wednesday and Thursday and anticipates reopening on Friday.

It's a good time to review your plans ahead of Hurricane Milton, which was expected to bring some impacts to South Florida.

Nova Southeastern University will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Florida International University will be closed Wednesday. Miami Dade College is also suspending classes and operations on Wednesday.