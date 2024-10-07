Tracking the Tropics
LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton rapidly strengthens into Cat. 4, National Hurricane Center says

Forecast models vary widely, but the most likely path would have Milton making landfall Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area.

By The Associated Press

  • Milton strengthened into a major hurricane (Category 3) on Monday, and rapidly intensified to a Category 4.
  • Forecast models vary widely, but the most likely path would have Milton making landfall Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area.
  • Dozens of Florida counties, including Miami-Dade and Broward, are under a state of emergency.
  • Sandbag distributions are underway in South Florida.
  • The Florida Keys are under a tropical storm watch and Miami-Dade and Broward counties are under flood watches.

Milton strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane Monday on a path toward Florida population centers including Tampa and Orlando, threatening a storm surge as high as 12 feet in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.

It took just about an hour and a half for the storm to intensify from a Category 3, according to advisories from the National Hurricane Center.

Milton grew into a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph over the southern Gulf of Mexico. Storm surge and hurricane watches were issued for Florida’s Gulf Coast, and a hurricane warning was issued for Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Forecast models vary widely, but the most likely path would have Milton making landfall Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area and remaining a hurricane as it moves across central Florida toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Dozens of Florida counties, including Miami-Dade and Broward, are under a state of emergency.

The Florida Keys are under a tropical storm watch and Miami-Dade and Broward counties are under flood watches. See severe weather alerts here.

Sandbag distributions are underway in South Florida. Get yours here.

