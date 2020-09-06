coronavirus

South Florida Sees Busy, But Safe Labor Day Weekend Amid Pandemic Concerns

NBC Universal, Inc.

A busy Labor Day weekend is nothing new for South Florida, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, local officials took extra precautions in order to prevent any major outbreaks.

Despite concerns of spreading the virus, it didn't stop hundreds of people from visiting Miami-Dade beaches over the holiday weekend. It was the first time visitors were allowed on the sand during a holiday since the pandemic began.

However, a 10 p.m. countywide curfew was still enforced, as well as mandatory masks. Individuals also faced fines up to $100 if they were caught not complying with the rules.

Local

Miami Heat 5 hours ago

No Giannis, No Problem: Bucks Top Heat in OT, Force Game 5

Miami Police Department 10 hours ago

10-Year-Old Girl Missing Out of North Miami

Miami Beach Police say they expected the influx of visitors and added additional officers to patrol. Their mission two-fold - crime prevention and COVID safety enforcement.

And, despite an incident on Friday involving five ATV riders being arrested for allegedly driving recklessly around the city, authorities say the holiday weekend has been a safe success.

The travel planning app TripIt reported that Labor Day bookings for flights and hotels had increased for many Florida destinations, including Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiami-Dade CountyMiami Beachcoronavirus pandemicMiami Beach Police
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us