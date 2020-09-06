South Florida Sees Busy, But Safe Labor Day Weekend Amid Pandemic Concerns

A busy Labor Day weekend is nothing new for South Florida, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, local officials took extra precautions in order to prevent any major outbreaks.

Despite concerns of spreading the virus, it didn't stop hundreds of people from visiting Miami-Dade beaches over the holiday weekend. It was the first time visitors were allowed on the sand during a holiday since the pandemic began.

However, a 10 p.m. countywide curfew was still enforced, as well as mandatory masks. Individuals also faced fines up to $100 if they were caught not complying with the rules.

Miami Beach Police say they expected the influx of visitors and added additional officers to patrol. Their mission two-fold - crime prevention and COVID safety enforcement.

And, despite an incident on Friday involving five ATV riders being arrested for allegedly driving recklessly around the city, authorities say the holiday weekend has been a safe success.

The travel planning app TripIt reported that Labor Day bookings for flights and hotels had increased for many Florida destinations, including Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.