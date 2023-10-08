South Florida synagogues ramp up security amid conflict in Israel

The Hamas attacks in Israel are causing ripple effects for Jewish communities across the globe.

Synagogues across South Florida are among those now ramping up security.

Temple Beth Am in Pinecrest is one, and Rabbi Jeremy Barras spoke to NBC6 on Sunday about increasing police presence -- out of an abundance of caution.

"We generally don't have any problems in this area," the Rabbi said. "This is a very peaceful community, but of course we want to take precautions that everyone should come here and feel safe tonight."

Several people later gathered at the Pinecrest synagogue -- uniting in prayer for the state of Israel.

"There will be a time for action. There will be a time to put the pieces of life back together for our friends and family in Israel," Barras explained. "But, before we get anywhere near that -- we need to take a moment and be together, and pray."