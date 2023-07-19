South Florida's extreme heat could be damaging your car. Here are tips to prevent wear and tear

Attention all Florida drivers. The recent rise in temperatures impacting South Florida could actually bring a lot of wear and tear on your cars.

Jos Roura, the operations director at EV Garage, said it is important to be aware of the weather and the temperature because it could significantly impact your car.

"You don’t want the car to get too hot inside," Roura said. "The components can get damaged.”

Roura gave NBC6 tips on how drivers can protect their cars while navigating through this intense heat we've been experiencing in South Florida.

“The hot weather and the hot pavement will wear the tires quicker one, and two it also brings a lot of rain," Roura said. "If you have worn out tires, it can be dangerous when you’re in the road when you get the sudden bursts of rain here in Florida. It’s always important to look after your tires and make sure you have the correct tire thread.”

If you own an electric vehicle, the heat could pose a newer problem.

According to Carvana, higher temperatures can sometimes impact the performance or lifespan of your battery.

Some electric vehicle companies, like Tesla, also have a heat protection feature to prevent your cabin from exceeding 105 degrees.

“Electric vehicles they maintain their battery temperature themselves so this is a safety issue that every electric vehicle has to do," Roura said. "They also have the benefit that they do have a cabin overheat protection at least on Tesla’s. There are other cars that have the function of you opening the windows or turning on the blower motor just to vent out the hot air from inside the cabin.”

If you are blasting your air conditioner in an electric car, be aware that this could also drain your battery faster.

And you may be wondering, does running the AC guzzle more gas?

While it may decrease the fuel economy a little bit, how much just depends on the make and model of your car.

Roura suggests to park both gas and electric cars in the shade and roll down the windows whenever possible.

“I always recommend crack open your windows," Roura said. "Let all that hot air out and then start your AC slow. It’s going to catch up.”