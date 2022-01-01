South Florida's First Babies Born in 2022

It’s the first day of 2022 and that means the first babies born in 2022.

Broward Health welcomed the first baby of the New Year. A’zuri Wallace was born at Broward Health Coral Springs at 12:01 a.m. She weighed six pounds, 11 ounces. Her parents, Soyeni Medley and Philemon Wallace of Margate, nicknamed “Zuri.” She has two older brothers.

“We were calling everyone saying, Happy New Year, Zuri is here,” mom, Soyeni said.

In Miami-Dade, Bay Milan Enrique Figueredo was born at 12:02 a.m. at The Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial, becoming Jackson Health System’s first New Year’s baby in 2022.

The baby boy weighed eight pounds, and three ounces, and is 19.5 inches long. Bay Milan is Deysi Juarez and Manuel Figueredo’s fourth child.