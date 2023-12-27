Southwest

Southwest flight bound for Texas returns safely to FLL after possible bird strike: FAA

A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Austin, Texas returned safely to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday after experiencing a possible bird strike shortly after takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

Southwest Airlines Flight 1416 reported the possible bird strike around 11:55 a.m., the FAA said.

Authorities have not specified how many people were aboard the Boeing 737 headed for headed to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but the FAA said they would be conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

