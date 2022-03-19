Speaker Pelosi Among Elected Officials in Delray Beach Highlighting Infrastructure Funding

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was among elected officials in Delray Beach Saturday highlighting infrastructure funding in the area.

Speaker Pelosi, along with representatives Lois Frankel (FL-21), Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20) and Frederica Wilson (FL-24), as well as Mayor of Palm Beach County Robert Weinroth and Mayor of Delray Beach Shelly Petrolia, held an in-person press conference on the east side of the George Bush Boulevard Bridge in Delray Beach, which has been stuck open since early March.

The officials discussed the critical investments the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will make to update Florida’s infrastructure and create good-paying American jobs.

"What are bridges but to connect us, to connect us, and when that connection comes down, it affects so many people," Pelosi said.

In 2021, President Biden signed the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes $19 billion for Florida and $250 million in funding to update and fix bridges in Florida, like the George Bush Boulevard bridge in Delray Beach.