State investigating Broward County Public Schools over charter school funds

Charter schools in Broward County have long complained about being short-changed millions of dollars, and now the state agrees and has launched an investigation.

In a letter sent Thursday to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata, Florida Department of Education Commissioner Many Diaz said employees may be contacted while they conduct the investigation.

In the letter to Licata, Diaz wrote the "Broward County School District is not complying with Florida laws requiring it to share revenue collected via a discretionary tax," adding that if the district doesn't comply the state "may impose certain sanctions, including withholding the transfer of state funds, discretionary grant funds, discretionary lottery funds."

"I think this letter clearly illustrates information that board members probably have known about for a little bit now," Broward School Board member Torey Alston said.

Broward voters passed a school bond referendum back in 2018, and at least one charter school is suing the district, claiming it's withholding tens of millions of dollars earmarked for charters.

A spokesman for Broward Schools said they are cooperating with the investigation.

"We have declining enrollment, $3 billion in facility needs, we need to make sure that we are doing the right thing for all of our kids who are in public school and our public charter schools," Alston said.