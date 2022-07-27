Storm Chances Drop Wednesday as South Florida's Hot Temperatures Return

After days of storms dropping massive amounts of rain to some areas, South Florida will begin to dry out Wednesday with the return of hot temperatures.

The rain is out and temperatures were actually reasonable to start your Wednesday. You don't see widespread 70s too often. You can thank the recent rains and calm winds for the brief break from the heat, but hazy sunshine will rule your Wednesday afternoon as highs climb back to the low 90s.

Feels like temperatures will return to 100+ as well.

Thursday rain chances will get about as close to zero as you'll see this time of the year. Expect another warm, humid and hazy day as highs hit the low 90s.

Temperatures will remain close to average as we roll into the weekend, but the haze moves out as scattered storms move in. Don't expect a washout as rain chances come in around 30-40%.