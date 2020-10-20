first alert weather

Storm Chances Increase Tuesday in South Florida During Wet Work Week

Flooding could be worse for the coast due to the combination of higher than normal tides and that pesky east breeze

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents in South Florida will need to keep their umbrellas nearby with shower and storm chances increasing for much of the rest of the work week.

Gusty east winds and deep tropical moisture will be with us for at least the next few days. The breeze is responsible for a small craft advisory, high risk of rip currents and a coastal flood advisory.

Flooding could be worse for the coast due to the combination of higher than normal tides and that pesky east breeze. The next high tide for Miami Harbor comes in at 12:13pm and 12:50 pm for Hollywood Beach.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Curfew Back in Miami-Dade During Appeal, Safety Promised During Early Voting

Miami-Dade County 11 hours ago

Miami-Dade's Public Bus Network Will Soon Receive Its Long-Awaited Redesign

The one bonus will be below average temperatures. South Florida's high temps only hit 83 yesterday and we are forecasting 84 for your Tuesday.

The gusty winds and unsettled conditions should fade by late week and into the weekend. Highs should return to the mid to upper 80s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us