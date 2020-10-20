Storm Chances Increase Tuesday in South Florida During Wet Work Week

Residents in South Florida will need to keep their umbrellas nearby with shower and storm chances increasing for much of the rest of the work week.

Gusty east winds and deep tropical moisture will be with us for at least the next few days. The breeze is responsible for a small craft advisory, high risk of rip currents and a coastal flood advisory.

Flooding could be worse for the coast due to the combination of higher than normal tides and that pesky east breeze. The next high tide for Miami Harbor comes in at 12:13pm and 12:50 pm for Hollywood Beach.

The one bonus will be below average temperatures. South Florida's high temps only hit 83 yesterday and we are forecasting 84 for your Tuesday.

The gusty winds and unsettled conditions should fade by late week and into the weekend. Highs should return to the mid to upper 80s.