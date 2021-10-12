first alert weather

Storm Chances Remain Tuesday, Most of Work Week in South Florida

A slight drop in humidity this weekend will go a long way in dropping rain chances

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're looking for some relief from the occasional wet weather across South Florida, Tuesday does not look like the best day for that relief.

We are looking at a pretty consistent forecast over the next few days. Morning spotty showers will give way to a few afternoon storms, mainly inland from the coast.

Morning 70s will quickly be replaced by afternoon numbers in the upper 80s. The humidity is still riding high, so look for feels like temperatures well into the 90s - maybe even approaching 100.

We are tracking a slight drop in humidity this weekend and it will go a long way in dropping our rain chances. 10-20 percent rain chances is what we are looking at Saturday and Sunday.

Highs aren't budging much, topping out in the upper 80s each day.

