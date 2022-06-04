Storm Damages Home, Rain Floods Streets in Broward

Jovanna Hernandez had no idea why neighbors came rushing over to her family’s home Friday until she went out outside and saw a tree on top of their roof.

“We weren’t sure what happened until we came out, and we saw the tree on top of the shelf in the back,” Hernandez said.

Her family lives on SW 9th Drive in Pompano Beach.

On Friday afternoon, she says a tree in their back yard came crashing down, crushing the roof of their laundry room and storage area.

“I was scared because my mom was in the back, and she was like in shock,” she said.

Hernandez says the family was inside, but no one was hurt.

This weekend’s storm also caused headaches for some drivers in Hollywood who got stuck on flooded streets.

Amber Thomas says she was driving to her sister’s house on Johnson Street in Hollywood when her car, a Dodge Dart, suddenly shut off.

“It stopped me dead in my tracks,” Thomas said. She says the backseat filled with water and dirt.

“I’ve had to scoop out the extra debris and extra stuff that’s in the backseat,” she said.

Howard Tatleman also lives on Johnson Street where both the roads outside his home where flooded.

The golf course across the street from his house looked more like a lake.

“It seems like every year it lasts longer and longer and gets higher and higher,” Tatleman said.