Stormy Start to Work Week in South Florida With Keys Preparing for Elsa

South Florida will be starting the work week by dodging rain drops while parts of the area will be watching for the potential impact of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Look for showers, storms and winds to pick up Monday. Rain chances will come in around 70% with winds gusting at 25-30 miles per hour later in the day.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the lower and middle Keys along with the west coast of Florida up to Fort Myers. A small craft advisory is in place for the waters off the Miami-Dade and Broward coast.

Wind and rain will peak overnight and into early Tuesday as Elsa makes a glancing blow near Key West. The lower Keys could see gusts above 40 mph and rain amounts totaling 3" or more.

Storm surge shouldn't be much of an issue for South Florida.

The system will pull north of us Wednesday and we will see improving conditions. You can still count on some scattered thunderstorms with warmer highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances drop to 40% with highs near 90 by the end of the week. Look for similar conditions this weekend.