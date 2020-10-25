Broward County

Stormy Weekend Leaves Many Parts of Broward County Flooded

After a wet 48 hours, nearly all of Broward County is dealing with flooding, leaving many in the area to deal with the stormy aftermath.

For Becky Kalentzis, this weekend's nonstop rain has been the worst she's ever seen. The flooding in her Dania Beach neighborhood has caused her to call out from work tomorrow. She says she's seen many cars drive down her flooded street and does not want to risk doing the same.

"You can’t tell how deep the water is, and people who don’t know this road really don’t know where the sides of the roads are," Kalentzis says. "Then you got a school right across the street right there, that when their parents come in and out of there it just reeks havoc."

A little further north, the City of Fort Lauderdale says they've experienced record breaking rainfall this week. Sunday's weather even caused a wastewater plant to overflow. The city says it's working on the issue.

Fort Lauderdale is also asking residents not to leave their homes if they don't have to.

