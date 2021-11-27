Stretch of Lovely Weather Continues Saturday with Cooler Temps Expected to Start Work Week

Our stretch of lovely weather continues this weekend as two cold fronts push through the area, each one reinforcing the comfortable air.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A cold front Sunday night could bring a few isolated showers into Monday morning, but it’s back to the bright sunshine by Monday afternoon.

Tuesday morning will be a the chillier side with most folks waking up to the 50s.