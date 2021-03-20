Stubborn Clouds, Chance of Spotty Showers as South Florida Kicks Off First Day of Spring

Winter ended at 5:37am. Happy Spring! But if you are planning a fun day outdoors, keep your umbrellas handy.

Our weekend begins with a refreshing northwest breeze behind Friday’s cold front.

Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will only top out in the mid to upper 70s.

The complication to the forecast is that the cold front has stalled out and an area of low pressure has developed along it. That will keep stubborn clouds in the forecast today and a 30% chance of some spotty showers.

Sunday is similar but a bit brighter with a bit more sunshine and rain chances down to 20%.