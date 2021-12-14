Student Shot Near Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens

A student was hospitalized after being shot not far from Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened about a block from the school near 1000 Northwest 191st Street.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials confirmed the student was shot but gave no other information.
Footage showed an air rescue helicopter landing on a field at the school to transport the victim to a hospital.
Local
No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.