Student Shot Near Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens

A student was hospitalized after being shot not far from Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened about a block from the school near 1000 Northwest 191st Street.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials confirmed the student was shot but gave no other information.

Footage showed an air rescue helicopter landing on a field at the school to transport the victim to a hospital.

No other information was immediately known.

