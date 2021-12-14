Miami-Dade County

Student Shot Near Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A student was hospitalized after being shot not far from Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened about a block from the school near 1000 Northwest 191st Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials confirmed the student was shot but gave no other information.

Footage showed an air rescue helicopter landing on a field at the school to transport the victim to a hospital.

Local

Christmas Eve 6 hours ago

Hold the Pork: Miami-Dade Mayor Pardons Pigs Ahead of Noche Buena

Florida 6 hours ago

Hard Rock Buying The Mirage, Planning Guitar Hotel on Las Vegas Strip

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami Gardens
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us