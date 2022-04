Two girls who had been missing since Monday after leaving their school in Aventura were found safe, officials said Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said 11-year-old Cassandra Oriente and 10-year-old Jasmine Shirley had been last seen just after 3 p.m. leaving the Aventura Waterways K-8 Center during dismissal.

Officials said Tuesday that the two were found safe.

