Sunny Isles Beach woman arrested after video shows her abusing 3-year-old: Police

A Sunny Isles Beach woman was arrested after she was caught on camera physically abusing her 3-year-old son, authorities said.

Yulia Storozhuk, 29, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of child abuse, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened at a condominium building at 17000 N. Bay Road.

According to an arrest report, neighbor's Ring camera footage showed Storozhuk grabbing her 3-year-old son, lifting him off the ground and throwing him to the floor around 9 p.m. on Monday.

While the boy is on the ground she "maliciously" kicks him twice, then grabs him by the face and pushes him to the ground as he attempts to get up, the report said.

Storozhuk then repeatedly kicks the boy while exiting camera view, the report said.

A second Ring video taken about 40 minutes later showed Storozhuk push the child in the chest, causing him to fall back and hit the floor, the report said.

An investigator found the child had redness on his cheek and forehead and bruises on his right forearm and left knee, the report said.

He also had scratches on his stomach and back and the child told investigators Storozhuk had scratched him, the report said.

Storozhuk was arrested and booked into jail. During a bond court appearance Wednesday, she was appointed a public defender.

Yulia Storozhuk appears in bond court in Miami-Dade.

"I am very sorry, I am a single mom and it was only one incident where I let my emotions get the best of me," she said through an interpreter.

The Department of Children and Families was contacted and is investigating, the report said.

