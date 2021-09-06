Broward County

Sunrise Police Sergeant Fighting COVID-19, in Critical Condition

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Sunrise Police officer fighting COVID-19 has been hospitalized and will likely need a lung transplant, family members said.

The family of Sgt. Darwin Arroyo posted online that he is in critical condition and on a ventilator while he waits for a lung transplant.

Arroyo was exposed to the virus while at work on Aug. 3, family members said.

Arroyo, who has been with the department since 2007, is also a Marine who served in Iraq. He is married with two daughters.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyCOVID-19Sunrise
