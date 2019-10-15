Sunrise Woman Facing Battery Charges After Digging Her Nails Into Man’s Torso

A Sunrise woman is facing battery charges after she allegedly dug her nails into a man’s torso during an argument, according to an arrest report.

Ayanna Daniel, 36, was arguing with the victim in the bedroom when the situation became violent, police said. Daniel allegedly placed her body on top of the victim and “forcefully pinned him down,” the arrest report said.

The victim said it was difficult for him to get up due to his “small stature.” He felt a piercing sensation in the side of his torso and thought he was being cut with a knife, according to the report. When he saw blood, a struggle ensued and he was eventually able to free himself from Daniel’s grasp.

Daniel’s daughter, who witnessed the dispute, said the bleeding was caused by Daniel digging her nails into the victim, causing physical injuries.

Daniel was placed in custody and transported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office main jail. She is facing battery charges on a person 65 years of age or older.

The relationship between Daniel and the victim is currently unknown.

