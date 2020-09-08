Superintendent to Give Update on Reopening of Broward Schools

The superintendent of Broward County Public Schools is giving an update Tuesday on the possible physical reopening of schools.

Superintendent Robert Runcie was scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. with school board and teacher's union officials.

Runcie was expected to discuss the district's analysis of the gating criteria being used to determine when face-to-face learning can begin.

Broward's public schools began classes last month through distance learning while the county continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Runcie last month said Labor Day would be a key checkpoint to project a reopening date, and told the school board that online classes were no substitute for face-to-face instruction.

“I want to open our schools as soon as possible," Runcie said in August. "It is enormously difficult to run a school district under these circumstances, moreover, it places a heavy burden on parents and is likely to impact the social, emotional and academic growth of children."

Broward trails only Miami-Dade in COVID-19 cases in the state, and the two counties are the only ones in Florida that remain in Phase 1 of reopening.

But the county has seen downward trends in new cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations since late July.