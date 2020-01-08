Surveillance Footage Shows Shooting Outside North Miami Restaurant

One man is behind bars after a bizzare back and forth inside a popular South Florida restaurant led to a victim becoming a suspect, North Miami police say.

According to officers, 21-year-old Pamario Rolle was minding his own business and eating his food inside Licking Miami - located at Northwest 125th Street and 7th Avenue - when 24-year-old Henry Poumier-Cristo stood up and began striking him.

Police say surveillance video shows that Rolle said nothing to Poumier-Cristo to instigate the altercation. But, after being hit and leaving the area, Rolle returned with a fire arm and shot Poumier-Cristo outside the restaurant.

Rolle was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a weapon. Poumier-Cristo has not been arrested or charged and is in stable condition at a local hospital.