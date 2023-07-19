Surveillance video captures the moment man smashes Verizon store window in Miami-Dade

New surveillance video captured an early morning break-in Tuesday where a man threw a large rock at a Verizon store window, causing an alarm to go off, Miami-Dade Police said.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at a Verizon store at 9980 Southwest 40th Street in Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video at the store captured the moment a man pulled up in a white car, a man put a shirt on his head and smashed the store window with a large rock, dropping the camera that was recording.

Th alarm went off and the alarm company then called 911. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

At this time, police have not released any additional information on the burglary, any potential suspects or what, if anything, was stolen from the store.

Miami-Dade Police's General Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.