Miami-Dade County

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of food delivery driver in Opa-locka

Dawayen Anton Bendross, 22, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 40-year-old Alejandro Linares, an arrest report said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a food delivery driver in Opa-locka earlier this month.

Dawayen Anton Bendross, 22, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 40-year-old Alejandro Linares, an arrest report said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Linares was delivering food at the Mirage at Sailboat Cove apartment complex on Northwest 142nd Street on the morning of June 8 when the shooting happened.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Dawayen Anton Bendross
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Linares had gotten out of his car when someone confronted him and then shot him, police said. The motive for the shooting was unknown.

According to the arrest report, the shooting was captured on surveillance, and a .45 caliber casing was recovered at the scene.

On Monday, police received a report of a person matching the description in the killing and detained Bendross.

Local

Caught on Camera 2 hours ago

Shocking video shows worker attacked during violent armed robbery at Miami store

Miami 4 hours ago

DeSantis signs 3 health care bills into law — Here's how they'll affect Florida families

Bendross was in possession of a Glock .45 caliber handgun, the report said.

Forensics testing on the gun determined that it matched the casing found at the scene, the report said.

A witness also identified Bendross on a "need to identify" flyer from the crime, the report said.

Benross was arrested and booked into jail.

In court Tuesday, Bendross was appointed a public defender and ordered held without bond. His mother told the judge Bendross has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, is bipolar, and has been Baker Acted seven or eight times.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyOpa-locka
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us