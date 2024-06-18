Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of food delivery driver in Opa-locka

Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a food delivery driver in Opa-locka earlier this month.

Dawayen Anton Bendross, 22, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 40-year-old Alejandro Linares, an arrest report said.

Linares was delivering food at the Mirage at Sailboat Cove apartment complex on Northwest 142nd Street on the morning of June 8 when the shooting happened.

Miami-Dade Corrections Dawayen Anton Bendross

Linares had gotten out of his car when someone confronted him and then shot him, police said. The motive for the shooting was unknown.

According to the arrest report, the shooting was captured on surveillance, and a .45 caliber casing was recovered at the scene.

On Monday, police received a report of a person matching the description in the killing and detained Bendross.

Bendross was in possession of a Glock .45 caliber handgun, the report said.

Forensics testing on the gun determined that it matched the casing found at the scene, the report said.

A witness also identified Bendross on a "need to identify" flyer from the crime, the report said.

Benross was arrested and booked into jail.

In court Tuesday, Bendross was appointed a public defender and ordered held without bond. His mother told the judge Bendross has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, is bipolar, and has been Baker Acted seven or eight times.