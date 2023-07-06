Suspect hit Doral officer's vehicle, led cops on chase before crashing into trees: Police

A suspect in a stolen car hit a Doral Police officer's vehicle before leading cops on a chase that ended when they crashed into several trees Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident began when the Doral officer spotted the vehicle, which had been stolen out of Miami, near Ronald Reagan Doral Senior High School, officials said.

As the officer tried to do a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop and struck the officer's car while fleeing, officials said.

A chase ensued and ended in Medley when the suspect struck several trees along Northwest 116th Way near 102nd Avenue.

I love the way the South Florida law enforcement works together to keep our communities safe -today @DoralPolice caught an occupied stolen motor vehicle taken from @CityofMiami #thankyou #teamwork — Chief Manny Morales (@MoralesMiamiPD) July 6, 2023

No one was injured, and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Officials haven't released the suspect's identity or said what charges they'll face.