Suspect in Attempted Sex Battery at Fort Lauderdale Spa Arrested: Police

A man accused of trying to sexually batter a worker at a Fort Lauderdale spa last month has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Christopher Leonard Devlugt, 29, is facing two counts of sex assault on a victim over the age of 12, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Officials said Devlugt was wanted for a Sept. 5 incident that happened at Angel day Spa on Southeast 12th Street.

Police said a man had entered the spa and exposed himself to a female worker. When the woman tried to call authorities, the man cornered her and tried to sexually batter her before he eventually fled.

The business has surveillance cameras that captured the entire incident, which helped detectives find Devlugt, officials said.

After the footage was released to the media, a member of the community recognized the man as a past patron of a Dania Beach spa, officials said. That spa captured him entering and exiting the same day as the Fort Lauderdale incident wearing the same clothing, officials said.

Detectives also received an anonymous tip from someone who identified the suspect as "Chris" and gave investigators his address in Hollywood, police said.

Investigators went to the home and saw Devlugt wearing the same clothes as the suspect from the Sept. 5 incident and found the vehicle driven by the suspect in his apartment complex parking lot, officials said.

Devlugt was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Sunday, and advised officers he was aware of the media coverage depicting him as a sexual battery suspect, officials said.

Devlugt was being held on more than $200,000 bond Thursday, Broward jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.