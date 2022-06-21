Suspect in Broward Deadly Shooting Arrested in Orlando

The list of charges against a Tamarac man is getting longer and more serious.

Christian Ivan Low, 26, was arrested twice in May for shopping with counterfeit credit cards and again June 4 for marijuana possession and fleeing police.

Now Low is facing a murder charge.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the arrest report, a Hollywood police officer on routine patrol heard four gunshots and spotted Low with a black object in his hand in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road about 3 a.m. June 4.

Low got into a black Mercedes Benz and sped away from an attempted traffic stop. The chase ended when Low lost control near the ramp to Interstate 95, the report stated.

The officer found a plastic baggie of marijuana in the car, but also found a Glock handgun and a magazine with six bullets, police said.

Low was charged with possession of cannabis and fleeing police in addition to previous charges of fraud, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, and using false identification, records show.

He was released from jail on bonds totaling $3,500.

Meanwhile, Margate Police were investigating a deadly shooting that happened on May 30 and issued an arrest warrant for Low on June 10.

Orlando Police arrested Low June 12 and he was brought back to South Florida and booked into the Broward County Jail June 16.

He remains in jail without bond on a murder charge. The name of the murder victim was redacted from court documents.