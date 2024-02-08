Broward County

Suspect in custody after employee abducted at Deerfield Beach business: BSO

The suspect later dropped off the victim at a local hospital, officials said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect was in custody after an employee of a Deerfield Beach business was abducted Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. when deputies responded to a call of a kidnapping at the business in the 2000 block of West Sample Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Investigators arrived and learned the employee had been attacked and forced into a vehicle by someone they know, officials said.

The suspect later dropped off the victim at a local hospital, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Deputies began searching the area and the suspect was found a short time later at a gas station on North State Road 7 in Margate.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the suspect in handcuffs being placed into the back of a BSO vehicle.

No other information has been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Local

Florida 2 hours ago

Florida rattled by rare 4.0 magnitude earthquake about 100 miles off the coast

Florida 2 hours ago

Homestead man identified as second victim of crash that killed FHP trooper

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyDeerfield Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us