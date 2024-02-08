Suspect in custody after employee abducted at Deerfield Beach business: BSO

A suspect was in custody after an employee of a Deerfield Beach business was abducted Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. when deputies responded to a call of a kidnapping at the business in the 2000 block of West Sample Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Investigators arrived and learned the employee had been attacked and forced into a vehicle by someone they know, officials said.

The suspect later dropped off the victim at a local hospital, officials said.

Deputies began searching the area and the suspect was found a short time later at a gas station on North State Road 7 in Margate.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the suspect in handcuffs being placed into the back of a BSO vehicle.

No other information has been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.