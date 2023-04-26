Suspect in Custody After High-Speed Chase Ends in Foot Pursuit in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood

At least one suspect was taken into custody after a high-speed chase involving two stolen vehicles ended in a foot pursuit in a neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident began when the two vehicles were stolen from a home in the southwest part of the county shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The suspects fled from Miami-Dade and made their way into Broward.

Footage showed a red Mercedes G-Wagon fleeing at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic northbound on Interstate 75 and onto Interstate 595 eastbound before entering Interstate 95 southbound.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The SUV then exited the highway and turned around and got back on I-95 northbound.

The driver eventually exited the highway again and ended up in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, where the SUV stopped and the driver took off running on foot.

Police swarmed the area and surrounded the building where the suspect ran to near Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 7th Street.

A short time later, authorities had the suspect in custody.

NBC 6 A suspect is taken into custody in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after a high-speed chase.

Police said the second vehicle and driver were still at-large, though footage showed officers at a second scene where a black SUV had reportedly been left on the side of the road.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.