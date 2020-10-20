Suspect Sets Fire to Car Outside of Lauderhill Residence

Police are looking for a person who was caught on surveillance camera igniting a car on fire outside of a Lauderhill residence.

Firefighters and police responded at around 5 a.m. on Monday to the 5800 block of NW 22nd Street. Residents said they woke up to the smell of smoke and realized that the vehicles outside of the house were engulfed in flames, Lauderhill police said in a news release.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue extinguished the fire, but the facade of the house and several cars were damaged. Six people were inside the residence at the time, and there were no reported injuries.

Police released the surveillance video that they say shows the suspect pouring what appears to be an accelerant and igniting a car.

Police need help in identifying the person in the surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).