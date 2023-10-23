Homestead

Suspect shot and killed during confrontation with police officer in Homestead

At this time, police have not released any additional information as to the identity of the suspect, or the events that led up to the fatal shooting.

By Monica Galarza

NBC 6

Officials are investigating a police-involved shooting that left one suspect dead in Homestead Sunday night.

Homestead Police officials said officers responded to an incident at 1298 Southeast 11th Place.

While conducting an investigation, there was a confrontation between police and the suspect and an officer fired her weapon, officials said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be conducting an investigation of the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.

