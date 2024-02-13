Caught on Camera

Suspect sought after wild video shows fight inside Pinecrest Pollo Tropical

It happened at the restaurant on South Dixie Highway near Southwest 90th Street back on Feb. 1

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wild surveillance video shows the moments a fight broke out inside a Pollo Tropical in Pinecrest.

It happened at the restaurant on South Dixie Highway near Southwest 90th Street back on Feb. 1.

The video shows a man in a blue shirt punch another customer repeatedly near the registers.

According to police, the victim said the man became upset because the employees were taking too long to take his order.

The victim said the man could cut in front of him in line but the man became enraged and started punching him, police said.

Police said they're still investigating and searching for the man in the blue shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call Pinecrest Police at 305-231-2100.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami-Dade CountyPinecrest
