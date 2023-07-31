Suspect sought in frightening armed robbery at Coral Springs gas station

Authorities are searching for a suspect behind a frightening armed robbery at a Coral Springs gas station.

The robbery happened around 5:20 a.m. on July 20 at the Chevron at 2251 N. University Drive.

Officials said the suspect held a cashier at gunpoint, then fled with money from two registers.

A surveillance image showed the masked suspect holding a gun to the cashier's head as the worker appears to be opening a register.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.