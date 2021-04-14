Suspect Sought in Hialeah Gardens Bus Stop Triple Shooting That Left Young Man Dead

Police have identified a young man who was killed in a triple shooting in broad daylight at a Hialeah Gardens bus stop as they continue their search for a suspect.

The shooting happened around 2:20 in the afternoon Tuesday at the bus stop outside a Home Depot near Northwest 138th Street and W. Okeechobee Road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the three victims, who are coworkers, were waiting for a bus when a man walked up and shot them.

One of the victims, identified as 21-year-old Matthew Stringer, was killed at the scene. Two other men, ages 38 and 66, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 4/13/21, Matthew D. Stringer was killed in the area of NW 138 Street & W Okeechobee Road. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/K1Zk8LZBHu — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 14, 2021

Witnesses said they heard at least five gunshots.

The gunman fled the scene and now police are looking for him.

Miami-Dade Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.