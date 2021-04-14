Suspect Sought in Hialeah Gardens Bus Stop Triple Shooting That Left Young Man Dead

Police have identified a young man who was killed in a triple shooting in broad daylight at a Hialeah Gardens bus stop as they continue their search for a suspect.
The shooting happened around 2:20 in the afternoon Tuesday at the bus stop outside a Home Depot near Northwest 138th Street and W. Okeechobee Road.
Miami-Dade Police officials said the three victims, who are coworkers, were waiting for a bus when a man walked up and shot them.
One of the victims, identified as 21-year-old Matthew Stringer, was killed at the scene. Two other men, ages 38 and 66, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
Witnesses said they heard at least five gunshots.
The gunman fled the scene and now police are looking for him.
Miami-Dade Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.